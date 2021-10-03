Different district? Your chances to have a say in new maps for state and federal elected representation

LEGISLATIVE: The state Legislative map proposals are here – you can comment directly there, and/or participate in an online public-comment meeting at 7 pm Tuesday (October 5th) – info on that is here. For background – West Seattle is currently in the 34th Legislative District, along with Vashon and Maury Islands, White Center, and part of Burien; one proposal, that by Republican appointee Paul Graves, would split West Seattle, putting part in the 43rd District; the proposal by Democratic appointee Brady Piñero Walkinshaw would keep WS in the 34th but move Vashon Island into another district. Those are just a couple of the possible changes – zoom in on all four maps to see proposed borders.