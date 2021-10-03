CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft shared a special moment outside of the Bucs' locker room before 'SNF'

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PCPu_0cG8OnZV00

I don’t know if you’ve heard about this or not but Tom Brady is making his return to the Boston area tonight to face his former team for the first time since parting ways after the 2019 season.

Brady won six Super Bowls during his 20 years in New England and this return to Gillette Stadium is one of the most highly anticipated regular season games in quite some time.

I’m guessing that is just the feeling for Patriots fans because I have to believe all other NFL fans just want this game and hype to be over with already.

Well, Brady arrived at the stadium tonight and shared a nice moment with Patriots owner Robert Kraft before going into the away locker room at Gillette for the first time in his life.

What a sweet moment.

Twitter had reactions:

Yardbarker

Watch: Tom Brady gets warm welcome from Robert Kraft in return to Foxborough

Whatever complicated feelings exist between Tom Brady and certain members of the New England Patriots organization, they clearly don’t extend to owner Robert Kraft. NBC captured video of Brady’s arrival at Gillette Stadium ahead of his game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Brady was chatting with NBC analyst Drew Brees outside the Tampa Bay locker room when Kraft made an appearance. Kraft and Brady shared a warm embrace and had a lengthy chat.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
klkntv.com

Brady, Kraft embrace, chat before QB’s return vs Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — To chants of “BRADY, BRADY, BRADY from fans in a half-filled Gillette Stadium, the returning hero trotted onto the field Sunday night for the first time as a visiting player. Tom Brady knew exactly where he was, of course, and did his customary “Let’s Go,” fist...
NFL
Field Level Media

Bill Belichick focused on Bucs, not Tom Brady nostalgia

They won six Lombardi trophies together before Tom Brady split for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and claimed a seventh Super Bowl ring last season. But Bill Belichick is not planning to dive into nostalgia as New England prepares for Brady to visit the Patriots for the first time on Sunday night.
NFL
NFL

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Scott Pioli on drafting Tom Brady, connection to Bill Belichick, scout stories

Former Patriots vice president of player personnel and former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to give insight into his days as a scout, stories of drafting Tom Brady and working with Bill Belichick. First, Pioli gives a locker room story from his early days as a scout with the Cleveland Browns. Then, he discusses his connection with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, while working for the Patriots. After that, Pioli gives his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots Week 4 matchup. Next, he gives a flashback to the draft room in 2000, when the Patriots drafted Brady. Following that, Pioli talks about how the Patriots kept four quarterbacks on the roster and gives an evaluation of Brady early in his career. To wrap up the show, Pioli tells a story which describes Brady's incredible work ethic.
NFL
