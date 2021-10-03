Tom Brady and Robert Kraft shared a special moment outside of the Bucs' locker room before 'SNF'

I don’t know if you’ve heard about this or not but Tom Brady is making his return to the Boston area tonight to face his former team for the first time since parting ways after the 2019 season.

Brady won six Super Bowls during his 20 years in New England and this return to Gillette Stadium is one of the most highly anticipated regular season games in quite some time.

I’m guessing that is just the feeling for Patriots fans because I have to believe all other NFL fans just want this game and hype to be over with already.

Well, Brady arrived at the stadium tonight and shared a nice moment with Patriots owner Robert Kraft before going into the away locker room at Gillette for the first time in his life.

What a sweet moment.

