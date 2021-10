The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University is pleased to announce that Professor Shelby Green has been appointed as co-counsel of the Land Use Law Center. The Land Use Law Center (“LULC”), established in 1993 by Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus John Nolon, was one of the first law-school based institutes in the nation whose mission was to engage communities in the movement toward more economically, equitably, and environmentally viable towns and cities – to find new ways to create and foster sustainable communities. With this appointment, Professor Green will serve as co-counsel alongside Professor Nolon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO