CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Freshmen Senator Elections: SGA Hosts Debate Among Eight Candidates

By Giuliana Black
Villanovan
 6 days ago

Once again, it is campaign season for the Student Government Association’s new freshman class senators. Campaign week began on Monday, Sept. 20 and continues until Sept. 28 when voting ends. The Elections Commission has been working with SGA and the freshmen candidates to have a smooth and fair elections process, resulting in the election of six new senators. After meeting with potential candidates several times and reviewing their paperwork, it was narrowed down to only eight candidates. On Sept. 22, the Elections Commission held a debate for these eight freshmen candidates to answer questions regarding their individual campaigns.

www.villanovan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clinton Herald

1st Ward candidates debate at forum

CLINTON — At-large Councilman Bill Schemers and newcomer Samuel Peters traded rebuttals on the issue of homelessness in Clinton during a public forum Thursday. Both are seeking to fill the Clinton Ward 1 seat that will be decided at the Nov. 2 election. That seat currently is filled by Corey Robinson, who was appointed to the seat in June and is not running in the November election.
CLINTON, IA
College Media Network

SGA Senate triggers unprecedented presidential recall election

The Student Government Association passed a “Resolution of Recall” for their president in a secret ballot during a senate meeting Wednesday, with over two thirds of the chamber members in favor. The resolution outlined a list of alleged misconduct and grievances against SGA President Arsalan Darbin compiled by several senators...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register Citizen

Redding to host candidate debates Thursday night

REDDING — A debate will be held on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. for municipal candidates running for office in November’s elections. The event, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Redding will take place at the Redding Community Center located at 47 Lonetown Road. The debate will also be available via livestream through Facebook.
REDDING, CT
987thecoast.com

CANDIDATES FOR LT. GOVERNOR DEBATE TUESDAY NIGHT IN NJ

The two candidates for Lt. Governor will debate tonight in New Jersey. Democrat Shelia Oliver will square off against republican challenger Diane Allen, who used to serve as a State Senator and was a television news anchor. The debate will be streamed online on various platforms.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Garden City Telegram

Chamber to host candidate forums for Nov. 2 general election

The 2021 General Election is in one month. In preparation of the Nov. 2 election, the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting five candidate forums, one each for five of the groups on ballot. They include: Garden City Commission, Holcomb Commission, Garden City Community College Board of Trustees,...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Lowell Sun

Councilor candidates debate infrastructure, districts

LOWELL — City council candidates from Pawtucketville and the Highlands detailed their plans for the city Monday night in a debate held by Lowell TeleMedia Center (LTC). The debate, sponsored by the Sun, LTC, Lowell Votes and Khmer Post, featured sitting Councilors Rodney Elliott and Dan Rourke, who are competing to represent District 1, and candidates Ty Chum and Erik Gitschier from District 8.
LOWELL, MA
fox5ny.com

NJ gubernatorial candidates hold debate

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy met his Republican challenger, former State Assemblymember Jack Ciattarelli at a debate on Tuesday night. Murphy went on the attack, saying, "People died assemblyman! People died!" Ciattarelli responded, "I can't be held responsible for what anyone does at a rally." The...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Sga#The Elections Commission#University
WDVM 25

Virginia’s top election official responds as gubernatorial candidates debate audits

The state’s top election official is responding after Virginia’s candidates for governor spent the week sparring over voting machine audits. While Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe have engaged in a series of public attacks on the issue, the two are largely in agreement when it comes to election audits: the state’s existing process is effective.
VIRGINIA STATE
goodmorningwilton.com

League of Women Voters, Wilton Library and GOOD Morning Wilton to Host Election 2021 Candidate Forums

This Nov. 2, Wilton heads to the polls for municipal elections, to elect officials for several Town boards and commissions. Are you ready to step into a voting booth and cast your vote? Do you know what each of the candidates stands for? What issues are important to you, that you want to hear the candidates speak about? Wilton, how will you choose the candidates who deserve your votes?
EDUCATION
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Partners for Smart Growth hosting Municipal Elections Candidates Meet and Greet Oct. 14

Partners for Smart Growth will host a Municipal Elections Candidates Meet and Greet with questions on Thursday, Oct. 14, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Central Georgia EMC Annex Building, 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson. Candidates will be given time to explain why they are running, then will be asked pre-submitted questions related to the posts they are seeking.
JACKSON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Grand Rapids Press

Eight candidates running for Whitehall City Council in revamped election cycle

WHITEHALL, MI -- Eight candidates are vying for seats on the Whitehall City Council in a revamped election cycle for the city this November. The candidates are vying for three four-year seats on the seven-member council that includes the mayor who will be elected for the first time this year. The election is Nov. 2, and absentee ballots currently are available.
WHITEHALL, MI
The 74

My HS Registered Students to Vote — and Drove Them to the Polls

Teachers are tasked with a lot, from educating America’s future workforce to keeping kids safe during the day. And let’s be honest: We as teachers are exhausted, especially as COVID-19 continues to ravage our schools and communities. Arguably, one of our most critical duties as educators is to build active citizens — young people ready […]
EDUCATION
mycitizensnews.com

Organizations hosting candidate forum

NAUGATUCK — Local organizations are hosting a forum for burgess and Board of Education candidates Sunday on the Green downtown. The candidate forum is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Naugatuck Youth Services, the Connecticut Partnership for Children, and the alumni group of the Naugatuck Parent & Child Leadership Training Institutes are hosting the forum.
NAUGATUCK, CT
The Independent

Debate takeaways: Virginia candidates on attack from start

It was a testy start to the second and final debate in Virginia s high-stakes governor's race between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday night.With polls showing a close contest just five weeks before Election Day, the debate centered on familiar national issues: the pandemic, abortion, former President Donald Trump The men also tried to score points on a host of less prominent topics, including crime rates, Youngkin's background in private equity and labor law. Here are key takeaways from the final gubernatorial debate before Election Day on Nov. 2:__THAT ESCALATED QUICKLYIt took less...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy