Freshmen Senator Elections: SGA Hosts Debate Among Eight Candidates

Once again, it is campaign season for the Student Government Association’s new freshman class senators. Campaign week began on Monday, Sept. 20 and continues until Sept. 28 when voting ends. The Elections Commission has been working with SGA and the freshmen candidates to have a smooth and fair elections process, resulting in the election of six new senators. After meeting with potential candidates several times and reviewing their paperwork, it was narrowed down to only eight candidates. On Sept. 22, the Elections Commission held a debate for these eight freshmen candidates to answer questions regarding their individual campaigns.