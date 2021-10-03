Semiconductor Shortages Hitting Smartphone Industry Hard
Article By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Counterpoint Research has lowered its smartphone shipment forecast for 2021 to 1.4 billion units, or 6% annual growth. Total smartphone units shipped for 2021 are expected to grow by only 6% annually to 1.41 billion units, down from the initial projection of 9% annual growth to 1.45 billion units, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research’s Global Smartphone Quarterly Shipment Forecasts.www.eetasia.com
