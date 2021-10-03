Semiconductor Shortages Hitting Smartphone Industry Hard

The ctrlX Store, an online application marketplace for Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX CORE automation control platform, is being showcased at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The ctrlX Store features applications developed by Bosch Rexroth as well as a growing number from third-party providers. According to the company, the primary goal of the marketplace is to help machine builders, packagers, and other manufacturers speed time-to-market while maintaining the ability to customize their offerings and differentiate themselves from their competitors. By making an ecosystem of turnkey applications available, the challenges that come along with configuration, programming, and design when setting up a line or engaging in product changeover can be greatly reduced. Moreover, to enable as much flexibility as possible, end-users writing their own applications can do so via a variety of programming languages or utilize low-code methodologies such as Google’s Blockly visual programming environment.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO