Semiconductor Shortages Hitting Smartphone Industry Hard

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Counterpoint Research has lowered its smartphone shipment forecast for 2021 to 1.4 billion units, or 6% annual growth. Total smartphone units shipped for 2021 are expected to grow by only 6% annually to 1.41 billion units, down from the initial projection of 9% annual growth to 1.45 billion units, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research’s Global Smartphone Quarterly Shipment Forecasts.

www.eetasia.com

Electronic Engineering Times

EV Power Electronics: Driving Semiconductor Demand in a Chip Shortage

Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern age. From your watch to a washing machine, everything these days seems to be ‘smart’, ‘connected’ and therefore enabled by semiconductors. Unsurprisingly then, a massive shortage of chips present ‘across all categories’, according to some industry executives, is having a profound impact. Recent...
ELECTRONICS
Keene Sentinel

Semiconductor shortage that's hobbled manufacturing worldwide is getting worse

WASHINGTON — The global semiconductor shortage that has paralyzed automakers for nearly a year shows signs of worsening, as new coronavirus infections halt chip assembly lines in Southeast Asia, forcing more car companies and electronics manufacturers to suspend production. A wave of delta-variant cases in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines...
INDUSTRY
Android Headlines

Chip Shortage To Significantly Affect Smartphone Shipments In 2021

The ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage is said to significantly affect smartphone shipment growth this year. Several major OEMs have reportedly failed to secure as many components as they wanted. We are now looking at a lower than expected production volume of smartphones. As such, research firm Counterpoint research has lowered its smartphone shipment forecasts for 2021. The firm now expects global smartphone shipments to grow about six percent annually to reach 1.41 billion units. It previously estimated a nine percent annual growth to 1.45 billion units.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

Semiconductor Stocks That Stand To Gain Through The Chip Shortage And Beyond

Our theme on Stocks That Benefit From The Semiconductor Shortage, which includes companies that produce machinery and tools for chipmaking and semiconductor players with their own fab capacity, has returned about 26% year-to-date, outperforming the Nasdaq-100 which has returned about 15% over the same period. While auto companies continue to...
STOCKS
The Independent

Chip shortage will hit the biggest smartphone manufacturers even harder than previously thought, research says

The chip shortage, which has severely hindered the manufacturer of smartphones and other technology, is expected to hit harder than previously thought, new research suggests.The number of smartphones shipped next year is expected to grow by only six per cent – compared to initial projections of nine per cent – according to CounterPoint Research.It was thought that the industry would rebound after the effects of the coronavirus in 2020, with vendors placing large component orders at the end of the year.However, it has been reported that these businesses are only receiving 80 per cent of their requests, and the...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. The world's biggest smartphone maker said it expected its operating profits to reach around 15.8 trillion won ($13.3 billion) in a regulatory filing, up 27.9 percent year-on-year. The company is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the largest of the family-controlled empires known as chaebols that dominate business in South Korea, the world's 12th largest economy. The conglomerate's overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the country's gross domestic product.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Silicon metal and aluminum industries hit by China power shortages

The solar manufacturing supply chain is among the industries being affected by a combination of soaring power demand, coal shortages, and carbon emission reduction measures which have seen widespread electricity rationing in China. In Yunnan province, in southwest China, producers of the silicon metal which feeds polysilicon have been operating...
INDUSTRY
Electronic Engineering Times

Global Semiconductor Sales Up 30% YoY

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $47.2 billion in the month of August 2021, an increase of 29.7% year-on-year. Global semiconductor industry sales reached $47.2 billion in the month of August 2021, an increase of 29.7% over the August 2020 total of $36.4 billion and 3.3% more than the July 2021 total of $45.7 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
MARKETS
Shropshire Star

UK car manufacturing down 27 per cent as chip shortage continues to hit hard

Despite the fall, electrified share is booming. UK car production continues to be hit hard by the semiconductor chip shortage, with total output down 27 per cent in August compared with the same month last year. With just 37,246 cars built, it marked the second consecutive month of decline. Industry...
WORLD
BGR.com

Apple might be making a revolutionary iPhone with a rollable screen

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors from various sources keep sharing details about Apple’s purported foldable iPhone. That Apple is developing such a device isn’t at all surprising. Everyone in the industry is developing handsets with foldable displays, with Samsung being the best example. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 also happen to be the best possible foldable handsets that money can buy right now. And reports say that Apple is testing prototypes featuring both designs. On top of that, Apple might be working on...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

China's Mandated Power Cuts Hit Local Semiconductor Sector

As it turns out, mandated power cuts in several China provinces have so far caused more problems than initially anticipated. Apparently, ASE Technology and GlobalWafers were hit by the industrial blackouts. Chip test and packaging giant ASE Technology that serves pretty much every fabless chip designer, including AMD, has reportedly notified its clients that its production facility in Kunshan will be unable to operate through September 30 due to restrictions, reports DigiTimes. While TSMC and UMC are not affected by electricity supply cuts directly, their partners in the region are. GlobalWafers, a wafer supplier, was ordered to halt production, reports ComputerBase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
automationworld.com

Bosch Rexroth’s CtrlX Store Brings 'Smartphone Principle' to Industrial IT

The ctrlX Store, an online application marketplace for Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX CORE automation control platform, is being showcased at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The ctrlX Store features applications developed by Bosch Rexroth as well as a growing number from third-party providers. According to the company, the primary goal of the marketplace is to help machine builders, packagers, and other manufacturers speed time-to-market while maintaining the ability to customize their offerings and differentiate themselves from their competitors. By making an ecosystem of turnkey applications available, the challenges that come along with configuration, programming, and design when setting up a line or engaging in product changeover can be greatly reduced. Moreover, to enable as much flexibility as possible, end-users writing their own applications can do so via a variety of programming languages or utilize low-code methodologies such as Google’s Blockly visual programming environment.
SOFTWARE
Electronic Engineering Times

Apple and MediaTek Lead Tablet Apps Processors Market in Q2 2021

The tablet applications processor (AP) market grew by 17 percent to $737 million in the second quarter of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics. The tablet applications processor (AP) market grew by 17 percent to $737 million in the second quarter of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q2 2021: Apple Takes 58 Percent Revenue Share. Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc. and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share slots in Q2 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.

