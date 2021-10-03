Mold Infestation in Dorms Affects Students on Campus

Student activists hope to implement measures to ensure accountability for the Auraria Police Department. “Denver students demand defunding and disarmament of ACPD,” reads the headline of an article published in Fightbacknews.org. The students in question are members and supporters of the CU Denver chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). The organization held a protest on Sept. 8 at the Tivoli Commons, rallying an around 50-strong crowd of people in demand of, in addition to defunding and disarmament, the creation and implementation of an accountability council to oversee the Auraria Campus Police Department (ACPD). The demonstration and demands were endorsed by the United Campus Workers Union, the Democratic Socialists of America, and other organizations.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO