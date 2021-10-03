CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mold Infestation in Dorms Affects Students on Campus

By Caitlyn Foley
Villanovan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething on the forefront of many students' minds over the course of the first month living back on campus is the issue of mold in the dorms. According to Robert Morro, Vice President for Facilities Management, reports of the mold spiked during the week of Oct. 20, when the weekly five to ten calls rose to about 50 calls. Morro explained that the hot and humid weather, including heavy rainfall throughout the week can be the source of heightened mold growth.

