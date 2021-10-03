CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brandi Carlile Says She Wants To Be Soundgarden's New Lead Singer

thewoodyshow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile wants to be the new lead singer of Soundgarden. While that statement might seem absurd, it actually makes a lot of sense. The singer-songwriter was part of the Chris Cornell tribute concert I Am The Highway. She then released a 7" for Record Store Day called A Rooster Say where she covered Soundgarden's “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” which she recorded with the band's surviving members, and most recently brought out guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd to perform both songs with her during a gig at The Gorge in Washington.

www.thewoodyshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spin

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform ‘Better Man’ With Pearl Jam

Throughout the first weekend at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, a number of artists dropped in on each other’s sets (not just year, but over the course of the festival’s history). Day three was no different. Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Matt Cameron popped in to close Brandi Carlile’s set with...
MUSIC
102.3 The Bull

Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days': 5 Must-Hear Songs

Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days is as powerful in its biggest moments as it is in its most subdued. Just as Carlile and collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth move from contemplative to bombastic on the opening track, and first song released from the album, "Right on Time," the album's 10 songs offer a similar mix. The obvious influences-turned-friends from whom Carlile and company pull in songs at the start and end of the project encapsulate this dichotomy: The sweet, Joni Mitchell-esque "You and Me on the Rock" is In These Silent Days' second track, while the penultimate song, "Sinners, Saints and Fools," would certainly make Elton John proud.
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Brandi Carlile holds nothing back on unflinching new album ‘In These Silent Days’

A lot of things have changed for Brandi Carlile in the last three years. The strength of 2018’s “By the Way, I Forgive You” (and that Grammys high note heard round the country) opened new doors for the hometown girl who used to pack ’em in at a little Seattle pub. The stages grew bigger, the spotlights brighter. The dreams a little wilder and closer within reach.
MUSIC
Metro active

Brandi Carlile at Frost Amphitheatre

Fans will have less than 24 hours to soak in the new Brandi Carlile album In These Silent Days before the singer-songwriter takes the stage on Friday, but if lead single “Right on Time” is any proof, it’ll be another country-pop-rock powerhouse of cathartic high notes and comforting lows. A virtuoso at swirling together joy, sorrow, longing and hope, Carlile’s ten new tracks crafted during quarantine are sure to deliver the same warm, enchanting harmonies she so effortlessly binds with driving guitars, soaring strings and glittering pianos. Live, new songs will undoubtedly be paired with favorites like the strikingly raw ballad “The Joke,” and the sweetly gut-wrenching “The Story.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Track On Brandi Carlile’s New Album In These Silent Days

When I ask Brandi Carlile how her day is going, she doesn’t just say “fine” or “good.” She answers with such clear-eyed enthusiasm that I immediately understand why journalists fall all over themselves to impart just how real she is: “Man, it’s been pretty awesome,” Carlile says over the phone. “I just got back down off of two shows at Red Rocks, and I went out yesterday and learned how to drive my new boat. So I’m in pretty good juxtaposition of Gemini energy.”
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Ashnikko, Brandi Carlile, Elton John & More

Happy spooky season! To celebrate the start of October, update your playlists with some new tracks from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. Ashnikko, "Panic Attacks In Paradise" Of...
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Again Today’ With Pearl Jam

Brandi Carlile has had quite the week. The big news, obviously, is that her terrific new album, In These Silent Days, is out now. On Sunday, she performed “Better Man” with Pearl Jam at Ohana Festival, and on Saturday night on the second night of the festival’s Encore Weekend, the band returned the favor.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shepherd
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Matt Cameron
Person
Dave Grohl
JamBase

Brandi Carlile Among Pearl Jam’s Guests At Ohana Encore Finale

Pearl Jam welcomed a slew of guests including Brandi Carlile during their Ohana Encore headlining set at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California on Saturday. Carlile sat-in with PJ for her song “Again Today” and also joined a star-studded cast of musicians, athletes, actors, friends and family for Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” to bring the evening to a close.
DANA POINT, CA
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Brandi Carlile

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto ("True Detective") for the tense thriller "The Guilty," which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols -- that came from the 2018 Danish film that they're remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
MOVIES
knpr

On 'In These Silent Days,' Brandi Carlile finds the beauty in the brokenness

In the prologue to her recently released memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile shares a crucial anecdote. She's in bed with her wife, Catherine, and the couple's two children, Evangeline and Elijah. The family is brainstorming names for Carlile's memoir, then still in progress, when Evangeline asks, "Mama, remember when you were poor, how could you afford horses?" It was a valid question, as Carlile's childhood poverty factors heavily both into her memoir and, accordingly, into the long, winding road she took from busking in Seattle to selling out shows across the globe. "I couldn't," Carlile answers her daughter. "I was given broken ones."
CELEBRITIES
Columbian

Soundgarden’s ‘Badmotorfinger’ at 30

SEATTLE — It’s a rare feat for an artist’s freakiest record to double as its commercial breakthrough. Soundgarden’s “Badmotorfinger” was born in peak MTV era, 30 years ago Oct. 8, two weeks after Nirvana’s “Nevermind.” By the time the first-wave “grunge” band dropped its marvelously wigged-out fourth album in the fall of 1991, which drummer Matt Cameron likens to a “weird science project,” Soundgarden had steadily risen from the rosters of venerable indie labels to a major-label act with a Grammy nomination under its belt.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundgarden#Rock Band
gratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile performs on “The Howard Stern Show”

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile returned to “The Howard Stern Show” earlier this week for an in-depth interview and performance of two songs: “Right On Time,” the lead single from her widely acclaimed new album, In These Silent Days, and a cover of Elton John’s “Madman Across The Water.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Brandi Carlile: Age, Bio and More Details About the Country Singer-Songwriter

Brandi Carlile has become a household name in the country music industry in recent years, but some fans may not realize how deep her discography already goes. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter has seven studio albums to her name already, and seven Grammy nominations. Whether you're just discovering Carlile are just catching up on her back catalog, here's a quick breakdown of her career highlights.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Finally a star, Brandi Carlile contemplates loyalty, religious hypocrisy on new album

Brandi Carlile, "In These Silent Days" (Elektra) In 2019, Carlile brought her song "The Joke" to the Grammys for a show-stopping performance that seemed to finally transform her into a star. Soon she was palling around with Elton John and Joni Mitchell, and wrote a bestselling memoir, "Broken Horses," tracing her sometimes painful journey as a churchgoing gay kid in rural Washington state.
MUSIC
wvik.org

For Brandi Carlile, band and family are one and the same

If you're looking for a song to introduce you to Brandi Carlile, you could do worse than 2007's "The Story." It's her breakout single, and a great showcase of the range and expressiveness of her voice, how it can begin soft and vulnerable and then practically knock you out of your seat. And if you listen closely, it also gives you a window into the importance of two other musicians in her career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
liveforlivemusic.com

Brandi Carlile Talks Dreams Of Fronting Soundgarden, Covers Elton John, More On ‘Stern’ [Videos]

Brandi Carlile appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday where the singer-songwriter sat for an interview and performed in-studio. Though the Grammy-winning musician has achieved widespread commercial and critical success, she still dreams of greater things, including fronting Soundgarden. When asked about her previous statement that she would volunteer...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy