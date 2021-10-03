LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jeffrey Thomas Hale, 49, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfort. Burial will follow the service at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Hale died Sept. 29 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.