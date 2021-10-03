US Has Rough Foreign Relations Week
The United States had a difficult week when it came to foreign relations, as the French government recalled its ambassadors to both the United States and Australia in protest after the announcement of a new national security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. It’s the first time in the history of the longstanding US-France alliance that an ambassador has been recalled back to Paris for consultations. The decision to recall the ambassadors was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.www.villanovan.com
