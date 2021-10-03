CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US Has Rough Foreign Relations Week

By Owen Hewitt
Villanovan
 6 days ago

The United States had a difficult week when it came to foreign relations, as the French government recalled its ambassadors to both the United States and Australia in protest after the announcement of a new national security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. It’s the first time in the history of the longstanding US-France alliance that an ambassador has been recalled back to Paris for consultations. The decision to recall the ambassadors was made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

www.villanovan.com

Comments / 0

Related
maine.edu

Prof McDonnell speaks on China, Europe, US relations

Professor McDonnell of the Muskie School's Policy, Planning and Management graduate program will speak on China, Europe, US relations on Thursday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. for the Rockland Public Library's ONLINE series. The United States, China and Europe, the three largest economies in the world, have long established trading...
FOREIGN POLICY
buffalonynews.net

US, French Foreign ministers to hold talks on October 5

Paris [France], October 2 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Tuesday, local media reported. The meeting will focus on the "restoration of confidence" between the two allies, after Australia canceled a submarine contract with France...
WORLD
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Foreign Relations#Political Unrest#Haiti#France#French
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
heraldcourier.com

Guest View: Afghan tragedy shows larger error of US foreign policy

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, there was a brief period of introspection here in the U.S. Americans began to question the wisdom and correctness of aggressive involvement in foreign conflicts that have no bearing on our national security. Any forbearance resulting from the defeat in Vietnam evaporated with...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Verification of sanctions relief a top issue in nuclear talks -Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) – A main concern of Iran in any talks to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal would be around ways to verify the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday. The talks, which aim to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the...
MIDDLE EAST
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy