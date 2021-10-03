Kenosha's Fall 2021 curbside yard waste collection begins Oct. 11, runs through Dec. 3
The fall 2021 curbside yard waste collection program begins Monday, Oct. 11, and will be collected through Friday, Dec. 3. The City of Kenosha requires that residents place their yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags during curbside collection, which are the Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags. Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up.www.kenoshanews.com
