CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Referees Were Part of the Vikings’ Problem vs Browns

By Eric Strack
minnesotasportsfan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody likes the guy who blames a football loss on the referees. Most times, refs aren’t the driving factor for who wins or loses a game. That was true Sunday too, when the Cleveland Browns triumphed 14-7 over the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium. Minnesota’s biggest problem this afternoon...

www.minnesotasportsfan.com

Comments / 28

Anthony Incandela
5d ago

Oh shut up. Cleveland has been on the wrong side of those kind of calls forever. No Helmet to Helmet call in the KC playoff game probably cost the Browns a trip to last year's Super Bowl

Reply(4)
8
moving along
5d ago

Oh please! Don’t use excuses. I have a husband who will say the refs hate the Vikings. They stink. But the one who will go first is Zimmerman. You can’t fire the whole team. Although they should.

Reply(3)
6
Dexter Harrison
5d ago

Viking fans are blind. Zimmer is THE key issue for this team. Until he goes, continue to expect the same horrible team.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings safety signed by the Indianapolis Colts

Finding a good defensive back in today’s NFL can be a real challenge. The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in theirs this offseason by signing three new starters and extending Harrison Smith for what will hopefully be the rest of his career. The Vikings have enjoyed the services of several talented...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Us Bank Stadium#Seanbormannfl
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer makes surprising comment about Vikings kicker Greg Joseph

Not known for being the world’s biggest fan of kickers, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer came out in defense of his team’s kicker on Monday. Unfortunately, what happened on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings is something that head coach Mike Zimmer has experienced far too many times in his tenure with the franchise.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s harsh reaction to his performance in win vs. Vikings

It was not a flawless performance, but the Cleveland Browns took care of business in Week 4 with a crucial 14-7 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Browns offense had a difficult time in orchestrating multiple promising drives, it was the defense that essentially helped to seal the win for Cleveland. From allowing a mere 4.0 yards per play average to Minnesota to the key interception off Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter, the Browns defense once again shined in a key matchup against an NFC North opponent.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy