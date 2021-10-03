CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Middies Run Well Under The Lights At Centerville

By Admin
middletownathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Middies competed in one of the premier races in Ohio. The event is divided in several races determined by best times. Competing against 225 runners,Curtis Fowler placed 30th with a time of 17:27, Connor Mongar took 55th with a time of 17:57. Noah Locke placed 27th out of 198...

middletownathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
mineralarea.edu

Running Cardinals fare well at Milliken Invitational

MINERAL AREA CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS COMPETED WELL AT MILLIKIN MEET IN DECATUR, ILLINOIS. KYLE VINYARD RECEIVED NJCAA DIVISION III CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK. The MAC Cross Country teams got into the heart of their schedule for the 2021 season with competition at the H.W. Wright Invitational in Decatur, Illinois on Friday evening, September 24th. The meet, which was hosted by Millikin University, had 8 schools in attendance with Mineral Area the lone junior college competing. The Nationally 4th ranked Cardinals men's team had most of their runners take advantage of perfect weather and a fast course to claim 3rd place team honors, lead by freshman Kyle Vinyard. Vinyard lead from the gun and wasn't passed until the final 800 meters by the winner from UMSL, finishing second overall and posting a huge personal best time for the 8 kilometer(4.97 miles) race distance of 26:32. Kyle's race also earned him NJCAA Division III Cross Country Runner of the Week by the USTFCCCA organization. Freshman Devin St. Clair also ran well, finishing 12th overall in his first ever 8k race in a time of 27:58. The women were down on bodies due to injuries, but still had outstanding races from freshmen Laura Maddox and Haley Hernandez who finished in a virtual dead heat, with Maddox timed in 24:57.4 for 13th place and Hernandez 24:57.5 for 14th. Race distance for the women was 6 kilometers (3.73 miles). Completes results for the MAC runners were:
PARK HILLS, MO
postmessengerrecorder.com

Wildcats CC Team Runs Well at Midwest Invite

The Wildcats ran at the Midwest Invite in Janesville over the weekend. This is by far our biggest race, with hundreds of participants from all over the state and the country. The course is fast and flat, which gives the athletes an opportunity to push themselves. There were three races, a Varsity race, a Blue Qualifier race and a White race.
JANESVILLE, WI
middletownathletics.com

WEEK OF OCT. 4th- GMC ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

In their respective flight of the GCTCA Coaches Classic, these ladies went 3-0 at 1st doubles with wins over Northwest, Western Brown and Bethel Tate to claim the championship at that position. Mary Fletcher- Junior- Tennis:. In their respective flight of the GCTCA Coaches Classic, these ladies went 3-0 at...
TENNIS
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park, Westminster perform well at Under the Lights meet

HOOVER – Spain Park’s Keith Warner continued an impressive start to the 2021 cross country season with a special milestone on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Junior for the Jaguars entered the Spain Park Twilight Under the Lights Meet on his home course with three consecutive races ran in less than 15 minutes, setting a new personal record in each race this season.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Bloomfield Democrat

Cross country teams run well in Pekin Invitational

The Mustang cross country teams finished the week with the running of the Pekin Invitational meet in Fairfield on Sept. 25. The meet was held at Waterworks Park. This meet is run differently than any other meet on the schedule for Davis County each season. The meet is run with races being separated by grade. Middle school competitions were also included in the final calculations toward scoring.
FAIRFIELD, IA
tsnews.com

Colts run well in loss

The Campus Colts ran for more than 300 yards and had their biggest scoring night of the year in a 49-34 home loss to the Maize South Mavericks last Friday in Haysville.Garrett Denning had a career night, running for 206 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Barrett Roads also had a big game, with two scores to match Denning and 101 yards of his own. Because of injuries, Roads was recruited from defense into the running back group and had his best game so far.The Colt...
SEDGWICK, KS
The Eagle-Tribune

Under the Lights: Methuen's Romano impressive for Hobart

Former Methuen High football star and reigning Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Anthony Romano is off to an impressive start for Hobart College football. Romano intercepted a pass in his college debut, and in three games he has eight tackles, two for a loss, and a blocked kick. The linebacker also returned a kickoff 12 yards.
METHUEN, MA
Starkville Daily News

Friday Night Under the Lights: Jackets, Vols host games in town again

It's another big night in Starkville at the Starkville Yellow Jackets and the Starkville Academy Volunteers host games at the same time for the second consecutive week. When Starkville Academy takes on Magnolia Heights School, it will be the SDN High School Game of the Week. For preview of all...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerville#Middies
theridernews.com

Rider edges Fordham in under the lights thriller

Coming off of an eight-day break from competition, Rider men’s soccer returned to action and looked to ignite the start of a winning streak in its Sept. 22 matchup against the Fordham Rams (2-4-1). The Broncs did just that, securing an exhilarating 4-3 win in their last non-conference matchup of 2021.
SOCCER
texashsfootball.com

Under the Lights of Friday Night: Spring vs Spring Westfield

Spring (4-0) The Lions are averaging a whopping 53 points per game on offense, led by dynamic quarterback Bishop Davenport. Davenport has thrown for 1317 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only 2 INTs. He has also rushed for 349 yards and 5 scores. According to 247sports, Davenport is committed to Utah State.
FOOTBALL
middlesboronews.com

Bobcats run well at Black Bear XC Invitational

The Bell County Bobcats cross country team traveled to Harlan County Saturday to compete in the Black Bear Invitational. Several runners came away with PRs and medals. The elementary squads kicked off the morning for the Cats. On the girls’ side, Emily Langford placed 8th while Aubreigh Green placed 13th in the 2K race. In the boys’ race, Tanner Simpson led the way for the Cats placing 2nd overall, followed by teammates Eli Green 9th, Jonah Slusher 18th, and Andrew Hoskins 53rd.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Volleyball Sweeps Centerville To Run Winning Streak To Seven

The Knoxville Volleyball Squad cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Centerville on Tuesday 25-14, 25-11 and 25-18. Brittany Bacorn led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and Melanie Sullivan had eight. Bacorn also had 14 assets and 13 digs. Emma Dunkin and Kira Deaver both went 11/12 serving. The Panthers are 18-8 on the season and 2-3 in the South Central Conference. Players Tara Bacorn and Ella Breazeale tell KNIA/KRLS Sports the coaching staff has been using the word intentional this season and they are making sure to put it into use.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Starkville Daily News

Friday Night Under The Lights: Previews of area high school games

Eupora may have kicked off on Thursday night, but Friday Night Under The Lights has a full schedule of games coming. Starkville makes the trip to Tupelo, while Starkville Academy travels to Pillow Academy. East Webster hosts Choctaw County in the SDN Game of the Week. For previews on all...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Eagle-Tribune

Under the Lights: Central trio leads Colby College to historic win

Colby College football beat Amherst for the first time in 26 years, 10-7, and a trio of former Central Catholic standouts played major roles. Starting safety Nick Donatio registered eight tackles, top linebacker Mark Kassis had two sacks and six tackles and starting short snapper Nick Mueller executed both of his snaps perfectly, including on the game-winning field goal.
NFL
rolltide.com

Alabama Soccer Hosts No. 24 LSU Friday Night Under The Lights

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team (6-6-0, 1-2-0 SEC) returns home to host Southeastern Conference foe and No. 24 ranked LSU (8-2-0, 1-2-0 SEC) in a 7 p.m. CT match Friday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. How to Follow. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+ through the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
radiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA HAS GOOD RUN AT CENTERVILLE CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

In high school cross country, Oskaloosa’s boys were second and the girls third at the Centerville Invitational on Tuesday (10/5). The Indians boys were just two points behind champions Davis County…led by Patrick DeRonde’s first place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 22 seconds. Pella Christian was fourth in the boys’ team race, with Albia sixth, Knoxville eighth and EBF in 12th place. Ethan Stalzer of Albia finished fifth overall, followed by Knoxville’s Seth Walraven in sixth place. Kaden Van Wyngarden of Pella Christian was ninth.
SPORTS
heraldstaronline.com

High school soccer under the lights

RICHMOND — The Edison boys soccer team has been victorious twice in as many days to start the week. The Wildcats topped Jefferson County Christian 3-1 on Tuesday night, one day after topping Oak Glen by the same score on Monday. In Tuesday’s win, Lucas Munoz scored twice and Gui...
RICHMOND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy