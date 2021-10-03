Middies Run Well Under The Lights At Centerville

MINERAL AREA CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS COMPETED WELL AT MILLIKIN MEET IN DECATUR, ILLINOIS. KYLE VINYARD RECEIVED NJCAA DIVISION III CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE WEEK. The MAC Cross Country teams got into the heart of their schedule for the 2021 season with competition at the H.W. Wright Invitational in Decatur, Illinois on Friday evening, September 24th. The meet, which was hosted by Millikin University, had 8 schools in attendance with Mineral Area the lone junior college competing. The Nationally 4th ranked Cardinals men's team had most of their runners take advantage of perfect weather and a fast course to claim 3rd place team honors, lead by freshman Kyle Vinyard. Vinyard lead from the gun and wasn't passed until the final 800 meters by the winner from UMSL, finishing second overall and posting a huge personal best time for the 8 kilometer(4.97 miles) race distance of 26:32. Kyle's race also earned him NJCAA Division III Cross Country Runner of the Week by the USTFCCCA organization. Freshman Devin St. Clair also ran well, finishing 12th overall in his first ever 8k race in a time of 27:58. The women were down on bodies due to injuries, but still had outstanding races from freshmen Laura Maddox and Haley Hernandez who finished in a virtual dead heat, with Maddox timed in 24:57.4 for 13th place and Hernandez 24:57.5 for 14th. Race distance for the women was 6 kilometers (3.73 miles). Completes results for the MAC runners were:

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO