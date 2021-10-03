CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball swept by Duke in ACC home opener

By Danielle Stein
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia volleyball fought through three sets, but were swept by Duke in its ACC home opener 3-0. The second set came down to the wire, tied 23-23 but eventually taken by the Blue Devils. The third set was held close, neither team leading by more than three points for the majority of action, until Duke extended to 22-18, and eventually 25-20 for the match point.

