Volleyball swept by Duke in ACC home opener

The Lakeland volleyball team played host and fell to the Jamestown Community College Jayhawks this evening 15-25, 15-25, 22-25. With the loss, the Lakers record is now 1-9 on the season. In game one, the teams played even early on. With the score tied 11-11, the Jayhawks went on a 7-1 run that put the game away. Game 2 was different as JCC jumped out to an early 9-2 lead and would never look back. The Lakers showed some heart late though as Allison Seames (Jefferson HS) served 5 straight points to make it 20-15. Jamestown served it out from there. Game 3 was more of a game of runs. The Lakers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with Mia Eckliffe (Mentor HS) serving. The Jayhawks countered scoring the next 7 points. The teams traded points and with JCC leading 20-15, Adreinne DiPierro (Harvey HS) rallied the team to take a 21-20 lead. Unfortunately for the Lakers, it was not to be, as the Jayhawks came back for the 25-22 victory.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO