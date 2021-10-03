Virtual tours and other tools to check out colleges for free

Thinking about teaching remotely? Find out why teachers across the world are transitioning to teaching live over the internet. Virtual teaching isn’t for everyone, and teaching during a pandemic (whatever the format) is really, really hard. But in our community of teachers, we’ve found that some folks really miss teaching online. The fact is, for some people, virtual teaching is a really good fit. Lots of teachers love the flexibility and, let’s face it, the pajama pants. So if you’re over your brick and mortar situation, you need to know about this opportunity with Proximity Learning.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO