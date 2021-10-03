Virtual tours and other tools to check out colleges for free
This post is by Reyna Gobel of GraduationDebt.org. College visits are expensive. Flights, hotels and rental cars add up. It can cost more than $2,000 for a family to check out five schools for one child. Even local trips can easily cost $500 between gas, meals and hotels. While in-person college visits shouldn’t be eliminated, they can be pared down to the schools that match your child’s admission, financial and career needs with a variety of online tools. Plus, phone calls.livingonthecheap.com
