CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanderson, FL

Nate Lashley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA Tour
 8 days ago

In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole. Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 22nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

Related
PGA Tour

Rookie report: Young shines at Sanderson; Buckley thrills local fans

Wake Forest alum Cameron Young finished runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second PGA TOUR start as a member. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Monday qualifiers should soon be a thing of the past for Cameron Young. The 24-year-old from Scarborough, New York, who did not even have Korn Ferry...
SANDERSON, FL
PGA Tour

Jim Furyk ready for busy week as host, player

Jim Furyk will welcome one of the best fields in the history of PGA TOUR Champions. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Jim Furyk will never be confused with a hype man. But he’s pretty excited about the inaugural Constellation Furyk and Friends PGA TOUR Champions event, to be held at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson among early adopters of Callaway’s UW hybrids

Phil Mickelson doesn't often use hybrids, but has Callaway's Apex UW in the bag. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Phil Mickelson, by his own admission, hasn’t historically been “high on hybrids.” There are several reasons the reigning PGA champion hasn’t had much success with the clubs in the past: Too much variability in spin and ball flight, depending on where the ball is struck on the face. Too difficult to flight the ball down. Inconsistent distance.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Golf, FL
City
Sanderson, FL
PGA Tour

Monday Qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

Three rookies fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour, and one former amateur star who hasn’t competed in an official event in three years, were the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open. Jared Wolfe was Monday’s medalist by coming within one bad break of breaking 60. He was...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Fantasy Insider: Shriners Children's Open

Paralysis by analysis. That’s how I feel two weeks into the new version of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. In my comment in Expert Picks for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open, I wrote that I don’t know why I didn’t roster Sam Burns at the Sanderson Farms Championship. As you’ll see in the Recap near the bottom here, he was No. 3 in my Power Rankings, so I objectively ignored my own confidence. Oh, I also knew that he was the betting favorite, which means that he was a popular selection in the fantasy game, so he should’ve been on my team if for no other reason than as a defensive measure. What a stupid I am.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Power Rankings: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

The much-anticipated Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is this week in Jacksonville, Florida, at Timuquana Country Club. It’s just a boat ride away from where Jim and Tabitha Furyk, the tournament co-hots, live. There are two regular season events remaining and five total events to go in the 2020-2021 super season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greens
PGA Tour

Chad Ramey shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Sungjae Im; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Sahith Theegala has quick success with new driver

Sahith Theegala earned a spot in this week's Shriners Children's Open after a top-10 finish in Mississippi. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Sahith Theegala is the latest player to make a quick transition from the college game to the PGA TOUR. He was college golf’s consensus player of the year in 2020,...
GOLF
PGA Tour

Kevin Streelman putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Davis Riley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods' first win by the numbers

This week marks the 25-year anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first PGA TOUR victory, a playoff win over Davis Love III at the Las Vegas Invitational – now known as the Shriners Children’s Open. Of his 82 PGA TOUR titles, Woods’ breakthrough victory in the desert has some anomalies about it....
GOLF
PGA Tour

Jesse Mueller putts well but delivers a 5-over 76 second round in the Shriners Children's Open

Jesse Mueller hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mueller finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

After win over Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler returns at Shriners

Scottie Scheffler looks to continue his good form at the Shriners Children's Open. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) The 43rd Ryder Cup seemed to be securely in the grasp of the U.S. team as the Sunday Singles session began less than two weeks ago at Whistling Straits. The U.S. led by six points, 11-5, and in the storied history of the matches, no team ever had closed a gap that wide. But hey, it’s the Ryder Cup, and crazy things can happen. Twelve points were at stake. You never know.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open extends PGA TOUR tournament sponsorship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, AND LAS VEGAS – Shriners Children’s, which has served as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Las Vegas tournament since 2008, has signed a five-year extension that carries its commitment to the Shriners Children’s Open through 2026. “Shriners Children’s is a truly amazing organization that impacts...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka quiet on The Match, but praises DeChambeau's drives

Brooks Koepka is playing for the sixth time at Shriners Children's Open, and will play next week at THE CJ CUP @ Summit. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) Brooks Koepka did not have many details to share regarding his upcoming post-Thanksgiving showdown with long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau – the newest addition to Capital One’s The Match series that will air Nov. 26 on TNT. Asked when conversations for such a mano-a-mano television event even began, Koepka smiled and answered, “You can ask Bryson.”
NFL
PGA Tour

Q&A: Phil Mickelson on friendship with Furyk, Rahm and swing speed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Phil Mickelson will be among the big favorites at this week’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, a new tournament on PGA TOUR Champions at Timuquana Country Club. He is coming off a season in which he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah, becoming the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

Francesco Molinari shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 68th at 4 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Jim Furyk discusses his new event, successful career in Q&A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jim Furyk is hosting his first PGA TOUR Champions event at this week’s Constellation Energy FURYK & FRIENDS. He compared his hosting duties with competing in a major championship because of the excitement and nerves he felt when he woke up Monday. “I think it will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy