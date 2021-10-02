Nate Lashley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole. Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 22nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0