Jimmy Walker shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
Jimmy Walker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 34th at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.www.pgatour.com
