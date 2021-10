In perhaps the biggest turning point of the game, Yankees’ third base coach Phil Nevin decided to send Aaron Judge to home plate. The Yankees were finally on the board in the top of the sixth inning, and when Giancarlo Stanton lined a towering shot off the Green Monster in left center, Nevin was ready to send Judge home all the way from first. The call backfired as Judge was thrown out easily, and Stanton had to settle for second base with two away and no run scored. Joey Gallo popped out in the next at-bat to end the inning.

