DJ LeMahieu lands on injured list

fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees have placed infielder DJ LeMahieu (sports hernia) on the 10-day injured list, according to manager Aaron Boone. (David Lennon on Twitter) "He's just too compromised right now," explained Boone when discussing LeMahieu's status on Sunday. He hasn't played since September 30th and will now miss a crucial stretch that includes a decisive Game 162, as well as a potential tiebreaker, Wild Card game, or ALDS. He finishes the regular season with a .268/.349/.362 slash line in addition to 10 homers, 57 RBI, 73 walks, and 94 strikeouts.

