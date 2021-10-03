CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our economy wasn't supposed to be this way

By Scott Shellady
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had the best economy the world had ever seen in February/March 2020. We had record unemployment rates for all categories. We were energy independent and things were humming along. President Trump was polarizing but there were good things happening. We had a border wall that was being built, a remain in Mexico policy that was working. We took on China for the way that they had been ripping us off to the tune of $500 billion per year in intellectual property rights. We were setting a bold course and sticking to the plan. Did I agree with his methods on everything he did? No. Did I agree with the outcomes? Yes. It was hard to argue with. If you took Donald Trump’s name off the top of the paper listing his accomplishments, he was doing a commonsense-like job. America was well and truly first again. The WHO was exposed under his watch. NATO was called to task under his watch. We forged new alliances with Mexico and Canada under his watch. Our streets were safe – at least a lot safer than they are today. People sure did hate him, but he was doing what a lot of politicians before him could not do – he did what he said he was going to do. It is sad when that is such an anomaly but that is the world we live in.

