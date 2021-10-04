10 injured after car plows into 7-Eleven in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- 10 people are injured after a car slammed into a 7-Eleven store Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:17 p.m. on East 14th Street in San Leandro, where the vehicle went out of control.

Witnesses say a woman had been shopping at the store before she accidentally drove into the store instead of driving away.

Six people were transported to a hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

All of those injured are expected to survive.