CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Leandro, CA

10 injured after car plows into 7-Eleven in San Leandro

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgAJj_0cG85n4J00

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- 10 people are injured after a car slammed into a 7-Eleven store Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:17 p.m. on East 14th Street in San Leandro, where the vehicle went out of control.

Witnesses say a woman had been shopping at the store before she accidentally drove into the store instead of driving away.

Six people were transported to a hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

All of those injured are expected to survive.

Comments / 25

SammyC2357
4d ago

Why did this article point out that it was a woman driver who plowed into the store? The way women drive it should have been obvious.🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7 News Bay Area

1 injured after shooting in front of McClymonds High School in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Oakland are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting that left one person injured in front of McClymonds High School Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street. Officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). They say the victim's listed in critical but stable condition.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Leandro, CA
Accidents
San Leandro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#On E#Accident#Kgo#Acfd#Falckalco
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy