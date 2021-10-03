CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Baseball results | Saturday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot. With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery instead was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King.

The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
MLB
chatsports.com

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 10/2/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

Yes, our favorite time of the year! The New York Yankees season has ended and it’s our duty to inform you who won’t be back with the 2022 version of this team that will also ultimately fall short despite shouldering high expectations. Unlike last year, there are obvious players who...
MLB
Independent Tribune

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cannon Baller Chronicle: Season in Review

KANNAPOLIS –The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed the 2021 season, wrapping up their season in Columbia with a six-game sweep of the Fireflies. The Ballers end 2021 in fourth place in the Low-A East Central division with a record of 40-79. Though Kannapolis struggled on the field in 2021, the Ballers welcomed fans to the brand-new Atrium Health Ballpark and provided world-class entertainment for all who stepped foot into downtown Kannapolis. Eleven nights of post-game fireworks, two bobblehead giveaways, a human cannonball, and the team’s first annual Starry Night are just a small sample size of the great times provided by the team off the field.
