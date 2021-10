Nicole Bucka and Peter Carney are vying for the vacancy left by Lori McEwen. Registered East Greenwich voters are eligible to vote in the Oct. 5 special election for School Committee, for which there is a single polling station – Swift Community Center (121 Peirce St.), open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also cast your ballot in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall on Monday (10/4) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.