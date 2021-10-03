CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Week 4 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uq7fO_0cG81gkO00

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-3 on the season with a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Brennan Scarlett's offside penalty

Yes, a lot happened after Scarlett's penalty gave the Colts a free first down when they were punting in the second quarter with Miami leading 3-0, but the reality is the Dolphins defense had completely shut them down to that point. The Colts took advantage of the freebie by using gains of 27 and 23 yards to get into the end zone to take a 7-3 lead they never would relinquish.

2. Jonathan Taylor's 38-yard run to start the second half

The Dolphins trailed only 7-3 at halftime, but Taylor set the tone for the rest of the game when he broke loose for a long gain that sparked a touchdown run that made it 14-3 early in the third quarter.

3. Jacoby Brissett's fumble early in the fourth quarter

The Dolphins were down two scores when Brissett went back to pass on the first play of the first quarter on first-and-10 from their 40. Brissett was about to be taken down for a sack when he tried to make something happen and started a throwing motion. The fumble was recovered by the Colts, who turned it into a field goal and a 20-3 lead.

4. Carson Wentz's 41-yard completion to Zach Pascal in the fourth quarter

That was the back end of a really bad back-to-back sequence after the Dolphins' first touchdown cut their deficit to 20-10 with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter. It began with Jason Sanders putting the kickoff out of bounds to allow the Colts to start their drive at their 40. On the next play, Wentz hit Pascal on a deep crosser for 41 yards to the Dolphins 19-yard line. A few plays later, the Colts were back up 27-10.

5. Brissett's third-down incompletion from the Colts 46 in the second quarter

This again was more of a sequence and it came with the Dolphins still leading 3-0 after they had pinned the Colts at their 1 and gotten a defensive stop. The Dolphins got the ball back at midfield in great position to increase their lead, but went three-and-out after a 4-yard run by Malcolm Brown and two incompletions by Brissett. On the third-and-6, Brissett threw low to Will Fuller V and he sustained a hand injury that knocked him out of the game while trying unsuccessfully to make the catch.

Comments / 0

Related
AllDolphins

Dolphins Week 3 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium:. -- Jaelan Phillips made his presence felt early, helping to stop Kenyan Drake after a 3-yard run on the first offensive snap of the game.
NFL
AllDolphins

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Raiders Week 3 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their loss in their home opener when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 3 Dolphins-Raiders matchup:. DATE: Sunday, Sept. 26. TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET. SITE: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nevada. TV: CBS.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Soundbites of Raiders Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:. Head coach Brian Flores on the confidence level in QB Jacoby Brissett being able to step up: "This is someone who’s played a lot of football in his career. He’s started games, come in as a backup. He prepares the right way, puts himself in position to come in, play as a backup, play in a starting role and I think he’s done a nice job from that standpoint. I think he’s preparing that way, preparing the same way he prepares every week this week. I think we’ve just got to build chemistry with the O-line, with the backs, with the tight ends, with the receivers, some timing and I think if we do that – we’ll work towards that throughout the course of the week.”
NFL
Yardbarker

The Day After ... Thoughts on the Dolphins Loss at Las Vegas

The Miami Dolphins maybe shouldn't have been in position to win at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday after being outplayed by the Las Vegas Raiders for most of the game, but they were. And maybe what should stick out about the 31-28 loss isn't so much the ill-fated decision to throw...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: Madden week 3 simulation leans towards another loss

It’s officially week three and the Miami Dolphins are trying to erase the bad feelings of last week’s matchup with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. But, before we get to the real game, we have to run through our weekly simulation matchup. In last week’s matchup, Madden didn’t...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
numberfire.com

Mike Gesicki breaks out in Dolphins' overtime Week 3 loss

Miami Dolphins tight end MIke Gesicki finally broke out in the team's 31-28 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Gesicki had a tough start to the season through the first two weeks, but against the Raiders, he finally found himself part of the offensive gameplan. Perhaps it was the change at quarterback from Tua Tagovailoa to Jacoby Brissett, or maybe the Dolphins just made a concerted effort to get the hyped tight end involved. Either way, Gesicki was a focal point of the offense.
NFL
AllDolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 3 Inactives

Will Fuller V is ready for his Dolphins debut, but two of his fellow wide receivers will be inactive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Fuller, the offseason acquisition from Houston, missed the Week 1 game at New England while finishing out serving his league suspension and he missed the Week 2 game against Buffalo after leaving the team to deal with a personal matter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dolphins Week 4 Loss#The Miami Dolphins#The Indianapolis Colts
chatsports.com

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 4

Close, but no cigar. Brian Flores said there are no moral victories in the NFL. The Dolphins may not have deserved a win on Sunday, but they almost got one anyway. Too bad Flores is right. The moral is: no victory. When it comes to offensive coordinators, two is not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dolphins Run The Dumbest Play Of The Season

Sunday afternoon has been full of a few incredible moments in the NFL thus far. Earlier in the afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown to tie the longest touchdown in NFL history. Just a few hours later, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 66-yard field goal to set a new NFL record.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings, where do the Miami Dolphins stand after close loss?

Just like that, and 3 weeks are already in the books for the NFL season. Sunday was filled with plenty of action. We saw Mahomes and Brady both lose, rookie quarterbacks continuing to struggle, and even some game-winning field goals. There are some teams who are off to surprise starts,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Quiet in overtime loss

Parker caught four of seven targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Raiders. The 28-year-old finished a distant third in targets, as QB Jacoby Brissett targeted Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki a combined 25 times, mostly in the short passing game. Parker had a strong debut with four catches for 81 yards, but he's struggled in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) with 42 receiving yards in both of the past two contests. The season debut of Will Fuller (personal) also likely cut into Parker's workload in the passing game, and it will be difficult to trust either of those options while Brissett remains under center for Miami.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins can blame themselves for tough loss in Las Vegas

The Miami Dolphins nearly created magic in their second consecutive trip to Las Vegas; nearly mounting an 11-point 4th-quarter comeback to win against the Raiders. But the math fell just short for Miami and instead the team conceded two overtime field goals, falling 31-28 to Las Vegas in the process and pushing this team down in the standings to 1-2.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week Three Loss Against the Las Vegas Raiders

It was another loss for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Las Vegas, however this loss to the Raiders felt different than the 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Miami put up a valiant fight, and even though Coach Flores would go on to say after the game that there are no “moral victories” in the NFL, even though the Dolphins couldn’t pull out a win in overtime, this was the next best thing for the team and their loyal fanbase. A close loss like Sunday’s where the team shows toughness and resiliency, is far better than getting destroyed by five touchdowns at home to a division rival. Call me Captain Obvious, I know.
NFL
FanSided

Top 3 worst things to come out of the Miami Dolphins loss to the Colts

Absolutely soul-crushing. Like an energy vampire came into my house and sucked all the positive vibes I had left in me. That’s how I have felt since yesterday and waking up today I hoped I’d feel different but sadly I don’t. From around the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins embarrassing loss to the Colts, I have felt that feeling that I haven’t felt in three years and that is a combination of hopelessness and despair. Yes, I’m being a bit dramatic here and life will go on but my sport’s life is in shambles and I have no idea when it won’t be again.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins WR Will Fuller Week-To-Week With Broken Finger

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins WR Will Fuller is week-to-week with a broken finger suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Colts. For a player whose job is to catch the ball, a broken finger is a significant injury. It looks like Fuller could end up missing even more time for Miami.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
165
Followers
680
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy