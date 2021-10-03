CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

SEC volleyball weekly matchups, predictions

By Emma Eaton
Columbia Missourian
 6 days ago

Missouri is dead last in the SEC after losses to Kentucky and South Carolina; however, there may be hope for the Tigers . No. 20 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky lead the conference. South Carolina, Mississippi State and No. 22 Florida follow. Missouri has already played two of the best teams in the SEC. Granted, the Tigers did not have their best performances, but they should be more evenly matched against upcoming opponents LSU (5-8) and Alabama (8-7). On Wednesday, MU travels to LSU, and Missouri could get its first road and SEC win.

