The Detroit Lions are no longer the NFL’s fluffers
I know after this result, what the hell am I talking about!?!. I think of it like weather and climate. Dan is the weather and Brad is the climate. Unlike our world’s climate, the Detroit Lion’s arrow is pointed up. Today’s horrible loss was a terrible day at the office, with awful quarterback play and yet more injuries to important starters. The defense could not stop the run either and it was their main weapon to plan against.www.prideofdetroit.com
Comments / 0