The Detroit Lions are no longer the NFL’s fluffers

Pride Of Detroit
 5 days ago

I know after this result, what the hell am I talking about!?!. I think of it like weather and climate. Dan is the weather and Brad is the climate. Unlike our world’s climate, the Detroit Lion’s arrow is pointed up. Today’s horrible loss was a terrible day at the office, with awful quarterback play and yet more injuries to important starters. The defense could not stop the run either and it was their main weapon to plan against.

SB Nation

The Lions snapped the ball directly to the Bears for the NFL’s most chaotic turnover

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions both badly needed a win as they met at Soldier Field in Week 4. The Bears, at 1-2, were coming off arguably the worst offensive performance in franchise history a week earlier when they averaged only 1.1 yards per play in a loss to the Browns. The Lions had competed in each one of their games thus far, but were still looking for their first win of the season. Both of these teams would have considered a loss to each other pretty humiliating.
Pride Of Detroit

5 Detroit Lions game ball candidates against the Bears

It was an ugly showing Sunday, continuing the tune through four games of glamorous single-half performances by the Detroit Lions. It’s not a surprise, but still stings. Fortunately, a good second half means there are game ball candidates, because the first half was looking like my job would be very hard this week.
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings preview, prediction: On Paper

On Paper chugs along as we get to know the Detroit Lions a little more. Sadly, what we’re beginning to find out isn’t all that pleasant. Right now, there isn’t one particular thing that appears to be going right for Detroit. They’ve shown flashes in the run game. They’ve shown flashes in their short-yardage passing game. Hell, they’ve even put up a good defensive performance or two.
Pride Of Detroit

NFL Week 5 expert picks, spread, moneyline

Week 5 is already upon us which means we’re already nearing the one-third mark of the 2021 NFL season. It seems like we’re barely out of training camp, but, instead, we’re in one of the best months of football. I’m not sure October football can be beat. As the weather begins to turn, teams begin to finally play to their true potential.
pff.com

NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens 19, Detroit Lions 17

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offense was inefficient, and the team needed a record-breaking 66-yard Justin Tucker field goal as time expired to sneak away with a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player...
Detroit Free Press

It's Week 3, and the Detroit Lions already have 10 players on injured reserve

After losing their kicker to the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the Detroit Lions added a long snapper and punter for special teams insurance to their practice squad among a string of moves Saturday. The Lions placed defensive tackle Kevin Strong on injured reserve after downgrading him from questionable to...
Arkansas Online

Tucker's NFL-record FG lifts Ravens by Lions

DETROIT -- Justin Tucker ended the game as if he was starting it, backing up an extra step or two and kicking the football with every bit of force he had in his right foot. Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
MLive.com

Instant observations: Detroit Lions lose on NFL-record field goal that bounces over crossbar

DETROIT -- A loss that feels like it could only happen to the Detroit Lions. They stormed all the way back from a 13-0 deficit on second-half touchdowns from D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, then a field goal from Ryan Santoso that gave them a 17-16 lead with 68 seconds to go. Hang on for just 68 more seconds, and Dan Campbell would have his first win in improbable fashion, and against a title contender at that.
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions' Will Harris talks stopping Lamar Jackson, cryptocurrency's future

Will Harris is second on the Detroit Lions with 13 tackles through two games. The third-year safety stopped to answer five questions for the Free Press this week before he faces Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Ford Field. Dan Campbell said this week that he believes...
WBAL Radio

Ravens head to Detroit to take on the Lions

The Ravens are brimming with confidence after a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Next in their way, the 0-2 Detroit Lions, who have yet to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball. Even worse than the Lions’ record is their defense, which has surrendered at least...
