Share VMDK between 2 VMs running on different AZ (part of Stretched Cluster)

I recently got a new computer and I've noticed that literally everything worked except for my Windows 98 virtual machine. After searching the Web for hours looking for solutions, I saw that disabling 32-bit protected mode disk drivers helped me solve the problem, but now I realize that the virtual CD-ROM no longer works. That must have been one of the 32-bit protected mode disk drivers, because upon reenabling those drivers, I started getting error messages that said "The MFC42.DLL file is linked to missing export MSVCRT.DLL" on startup. That same error message would come up whenever I opened any file or tried to start any program (for example, Paint). 🙄 Are there any drivers I can install to prevent this from happening? Or is there anything else I can do to prevent this from happening again?

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO