Share VMDK between 2 VMs running on different AZ (part of Stretched Cluster)
This is regarding Microsoft Failover Cluster on VMs running on VMC on AWS. I see that it is possible to share VMDK between 2 VMs running in same local VMware Cluster on VMC on AWS. However, I haven't see any link which shows if we can share virtual disks between 2 VMs running on VMC Stretched Cluster (In 2 different Availability Zones). For example, if I have Stretched Cluster deployed across two Availability zones (pls see following link) and one of the VM is running on AZ-1 and second VM is running on AZ-2, and I want to provision Microsoft Failover Cluster between these 2 VMs with shared VMDK. Could someone help if this is possible and supported by VMware on VMC on AWS?communities.vmware.com
