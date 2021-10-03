CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

SEC volleyball weekly matchups, predictions

By Emma Eaton
Anniston Star
 6 days ago

Missouri is dead last in the SEC after losses to Kentucky and South Carolina; however, there may be hope for the Tigers . No. 20 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky lead the conference. South Carolina, Mississippi State and No. 22 Florida follow. Missouri has already played two of the best teams in the SEC. Granted, the Tigers did not have their best performances, but they should be more evenly matched against upcoming opponents LSU (5-8) and Alabama (8-7). On Wednesday, MU travels to LSU, and Missouri could get its first road and SEC win.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up A Big Commitment

After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor for the Washington game, Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant took some time to figure things out and is now committed to the Wolverines. Grant had offers in hand from at least 14 other schools including from Ohio State and Wisconsin. Arizona...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Volleyball#Tigers#Lsu#Ole Miss#Gamecocks#Columbia
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
swark.today

Podojil Earns SEC Weekly Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior forward Anna Podojil earned SEC offensive player of the week, after scoring three of the five Razorback goals this week. Podojil scored both of this week’s matches’ game-winning goals. Her goal in the 97th minute at Texas A&M finished off the Aggies, and gave the Hogs their seventh-straight victory. She converted two shots Sunday versus Ole Miss, helping her squad defeat the Rebels, 4-1, and stay undefeated in conference play. Podojil combined for seven total shots on the week, with five of them on goal.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
auburntigers.com

The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Georgia

AUBURN, Ala. – This Auburn football team has seen some good atmospheres this season. They played at Penn State for their White Out game. They played a night game in Death Valley, handing LSU a 24-19 loss last week. But nothing compares to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the crowd is expected to be rocking Saturday for No. 2 Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
primepublishers.com

Missouri volleyball falls in SEC home opener

Missouri volleyball lost to South Carolina in three sets, ending the game early Thursday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Missouri could not get above 20 points in any set. Brynn Carlson and Kaylee Cox were Missouri's top scorers. Missouri plays South Carolina again Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
hailstate.com

Volleyball Turns Attention To LSU For SEC Home Opener

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's volleyball team is riding high after a historic victory at No. 17 Florida on SEC opening weekend and will look to validate its success when LSU visits the Newell-Grissom Building for a two-game series. The Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1 SEC) and the Tigers (5-6, 1-1 SEC) will...
STARKVILLE, MS
warblogle.com

Ranking the SEC After Week 4

1. Georgia (4-0) Georgia’s only struggle game was against Clemson, who now has two losses and just lost to NC State. Should we start holding that game against the #DWAGs?. (Last week: #1, beat Vanderbilt 62-0) 2. Alabama (4-0) Bret Favre did not show up. Alabama beat a team like...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy