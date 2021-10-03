CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRESTLEPALOOZA Is Back At First Avenue!

By John Oakes
twincitiesmedia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Friday night at First Ave and you know what that means! WRESTLEPALOOZA!!!!!. This was supposed to take place in June of last year but the world didn’t think we were ready for Wrestlepalooza XVIII just yet and tonight, the sold out First Ave Mainroom was ready. We had a whole year and half of pent up energy and tonight we unleashed it all. Not only was the audience excited to be back, the musical guest, burlesque dancers and wrestlers were excited to be back. I’m confident that everyone had an ear to ear grin on their face the entire night.

