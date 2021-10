Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its Golden Anniversary. The majority of The World’s Most Magical Celebration is taking place at the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, because those two Parks opened on October 1, although on different years. That doesn’t mean that there is nothing special elsewhere. There are Fab 50 Statues and Beacons of Magic in all four Theme Parks. There is also a brand new show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; Disney KiteTails. I stopped by on October 3 to see what it is all about.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO