In This Moment to Perform at Myth Live on 10/24/21

Local metal heroes Reaping Asmodeia will be releasing their new album ‘Darkened Infinity’ on Saturday, October 16th at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. Reaping Asmodeia. Formed in 2013 by former members of With Dead Hands Rising, Reaping Asmodeia self-released their debut album, Poison of the Earth, a year later. The album was mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (All Shall Perish, Suffocation) and received high press in the death metal community. The band spent most of that year touring in support of the album, playing shows all across America with the likes of Abiotic, Beyond Creation, Boris The Blade and many more. They also appeared at the Texas independence Fest, Orange County Death Fest and Austin’s Hoodang Festival. Their intense live show and unrelenting work ethic, made them the go to regional metal band in the Minneapolis area, having been chosen to support artist like Veil of Maya, The Faceless, The Contortionist as well as last year’s Summer Slaughter.
Comments / 0