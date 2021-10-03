In This Moment to Perform at Myth Live on 10/24/21

Another sold out show at the Entry as we just can’t get enough live music back into our lives. Had the Fine Line not already been booked for the night, this show would have shifted over there to accommodate the demand. The crowd filled in rather quickly by the time MICHELLE, a six-piece band from New York City, made their way onto the stage. The group of four singers offered up lush harmonies as they were backed by a pair of instrumentalists playing the beats, keys, guitar and bass. They fell into a groove and danced their way into the hearts of those in the crowd. It took until around the fourth song of the set for the crowd to get the message and to let the music take over and dance along more. As they spoke the introductory words for the song Pose we were reminded that this song was about dancing and now is the time to let it happen.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO