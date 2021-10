It'll be the New England Patriots hosting the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. And if you weren't paying too close attention, you may not even have realized that. Even with a Week 3 game still in front of the Patriots, the return of Tom Brady with his defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers has already engulfed the New England area. That's, of course, understandable given that this will be the quarterback's first visit to Foxborough as an opponent since leaving the franchise in the spring of 2020 following a two-decade run of dominance.

