Maryland will again spray mosquito pesticide Permanone 30-30

Maryland officials say the state will again spray pesticide Permanone 30-30 to control mosquito populations, after EPA testing determined it does not contain dangerous PFAS. The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Department of Agriculture temporarily halted use of the pesticide in the state this year “out of an abundance of caution,” after testing by an outside lab found 3,500 parts per trillion of one type of PFAS, and 630 parts per trillion of another, said MDA spokesman Jason Schellhardt.