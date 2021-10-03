CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phyllis M. Lowery

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago

Phyllis M. Lowery of Lowell, IN, suddenly passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after 85 wonderful years.

She is survived by her children, Julie (Michael Tibor) Galassini, V. Elaine (Joseph) Marigliano, Candi (Doug) Jackson and Valerie (David) Gilbert; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, William and Robert Lowery.

Phyllis served in the US Army for a total of 14 years with two separate enlistments. She was a Substitute Teacher with Tri Creek School Corp. and a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

A celebration of her life will take place with Visitation, Sunday October 3 from 2-6, Concluding with Funeral Services at 6PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

A visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Calfee Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Mary Lowery please visit our Tribute Store.

