Sony Interactive Entertainment looks to help out streamers increase their overall viewership numbers by providing valuable feedback. According to a new patent published earlier today, Sony understands that sharing gameplay replays or clips on social media platforms has been greatly trending. The same interest has rolled in the habit of streaming games which many streamers have taken up as a profession. However, establishing an impressive level of online engagement with viewers is not easy. The player in question has to be either really good in terms of skill or entertainment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO