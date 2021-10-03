Mary Winifred Crosier & Robert Lee Crosier

Mary Winifred Crosier went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born October 21, 1936 in Grafton, WV. She worked 27 years in Putnam County Schools as a school teacher, retiring in 1999. She took a special interest in her students and their lives. Mrs. Crosier enjoyed being outside and working in her yard and garden with her husband Bob and dog “Molly.” She also enjoyed her children, grandchildren, as well as her great grandchildren. Mrs. Crosier was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Crosier was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred “Andy” Myer Hartsaw and May Leachman Hartsaw. Also preceding is sister Betty Elizabeth “Liz” Links. Survivors include her son, Stephen Barry Crosier (Terri McKnight), her daughter Karen Elaine Morgan. Grandchildren, Kaylyn Marie Crosier Hunt (Chris), Jessica Victoria Morgan Williams (Garrett), and Jared Robert Morgan. Great grandchildren, Jude David, Sage Christopher, Axel Andrew, Thorin Dale, and Brier James.

Robert Lee Crosier went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020. Known to many as “Bob”, he was born January 17,1932 in Monroe County WV. He spent the better part of 60 years in the trucking industry, was a long-time member of The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Baptist faith. He was a dedicated father to his children Steven Barry Crosier (Terry McKnight), and Karen Elaine Morgan. He had three grandchildren; Kaylyn Marie Crosier Hunt (Chris), Jessica Victoria Morgan Williams (Garrett), and Jared Robert Morgan. Five great grandchildren; Jude David and Sage Christopher Hunt, Axel Andrew, Thorin Dale, and Brier James Williams. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Winifred Crosier of 59 years. Also preceding him in death were his parents Virgil L. and Mabel S. Crosier; Sisters Virginia Dare and Junita; Brothers Virgil L. “Junior”, Jerry, Jack, and Jim Crosier. He is survived by sisters Jean Nichols, Shirley Neel, Sandra Parker, and brother William “Bill” Crosier. Also surviving are his other children Elizabeth Ann and Tad Crosier.

A memorial service honoring the life of Bob and Mary Crosier will be held 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Groves-Mann Funeral Home Chapel in Union, WV with Pastor Everett Fraley officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.