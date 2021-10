The JV volleyball team hosted the White Cloud Indians Wednesday night at the nest. The first set was a tight, hard fought battle with the Eagles losing 25-27. They lost steam in the second set coming out flat and losing 16-25. The third set though they battled back to still secure a set win on the night winning 17-15. Leaders on the night Denyle Bonter had 8 kills followed by Delaney Bonter with 5 kills. Irelyn Sullivan had 12 assists spreading the offense around and also chipped in 6 digs. Defensively the Eagles were led by Kendall Veltkamp with 8 digs.

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO