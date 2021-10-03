Rachel Faye Williams, 61, of Beckley went to her eternal home at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley on Saturday, October 2, 2021, of natural causes.

Rachel was born January 24, 1960, in Fayetteville, NC to the late Billie Rachel Hall Williams and Oscar Keith Williams.

Rachel was welcomed into Heaven by her maternal grandparents, James “Buck” Hall and Mary Elizabeth Powers Hall, her aunt Janice Gayle Longsworth, uncles John D. Hall, James “Fred” Hall and her paternal grandparents Arthur Clayton Williams and Junie Irene Saye Williams.

Those who will remember Rachel for her kind and caring heart are her sister, Sara Thorn and Husband Keith of Beckley; a very special cousin, Rebecca Lynn Longsworh and husband Tom of Parker, Colorado and Uncle Kenneth Hall (Faye) of Churchville, VA, who mailed her cards regularly and checked on her. Rachel had a half-brother, Brian Wilson (Wendy) of Ringgold, Virginia, half-sister Janna McDonald of Covington, GA and stepbrother, Moon Williams of Beckley, WV. She was Nana to Prynce Ward, who she adored and the family of Neil and Amy Lewis who included Rachel in all the holiday and family gatherings and always made her feel loved and welcome. There are many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her.

Rachel never met a stranger; she was kind to everyone and trusted that everyone was her friend. She had a loving and caring heart and would give anyone anything she had. Rachel loved children and took care of many as if they were her own. She loved going to church and when able visited many on a regular basis. She was a WV Mountaineer football fan and one that would yell at the TV.

A memorial service will be held 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Pastor Dave Fondale officiating.

Visitation for friends will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bowers Hospice House of Beckley, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV, 25801. A special thank you to Miranda Rise, RN and Becky Richert, RN, with the CNAs who cared for her gracefully and with respect.

Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

