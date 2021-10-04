'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Emotionally Admits Post-Breakup Period Has 'Brought Her to Her Knees'
Clare Crawley opened up a little bit about how she is doing after her split from Dale Moss. The former The Bachelorette star was brought "to my knees" last week, but she is not letting that keep her down, Crawley wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday. Crawley, 40, starred on The Bachelorette Season 16, famously leaving partway after falling in love with Moss. They were engaged, but broke up for good late last month.popculture.com
