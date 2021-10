TIGER ONE and TIGER TWO compete along with 16 other teams, in the First Annual Ellison Eagle Fall Invitational @ Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen. Led by freshman Daniel Perkins’ one-under-par 71 and junior Hutton Hoelscher’s 74, TIGER ONE fought off the rain and extremely wet conditions to post a team score of 299 and jump to a commanding lead in the tournament.