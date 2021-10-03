CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Oilers' Josh Archibald out indefinitely with heart condition

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON — Josh Archibald’s season has been derailed by, you guessed it, a bout with COVID-19. After undergoing a battery of tests over the past week, the Edmonton Oilers forward was found by doctors to have COVID-19 antibodies and the heart condition myocarditis. Doctors believe Archibald, 28, contracted COVID-19 sometime this summer, between leaving the Oilers after their Round 1 playoff exit and the point in which he tested negative upon returning to Edmonton in the fall.

