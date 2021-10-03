Sunday share tips: Playtech, Mitchells and Butlers

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Coca-Cola HBC AG - FTSE 100-listed Swiss-based soft drinks bottler - Completes 30% stake buy in Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffe Vergnano SpA. The financial details of the deal, via whollyowned subsidiary CC Beverages Holdings II BV, were not disclosed. "Caffe Vergnano is one of the oldest coffee roasters in Italy offering a truly premium, high-quality coffee that represents Italian heritage and authenticity at its best. As part of this deal, Coca-Cola HBC has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Caffe Vergnano's products in Coca-Cola HBC's territories outside of Italy," company says.
Comments / 0