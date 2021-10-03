CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday share tips: Playtech, Mitchells and Butlers

 6 days ago

(Sharecast News) - Playtech may not warrant the go-go valuations of its US peers - where deregulation has led to bumper profits - but it isn't worth just seven times current year profits, The Sunday Times's Jim Armitage argued. In particular, the tipster highlighted the company's focus on "gaming-mad" Latin...

Share Price Information for Polyus Finance Plc (60GT)

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC. Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 7th October 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
IN BRIEF: Marwyn Value notes completion of Zegona tender offer

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd - investment company managed by Marwyn Asset Management Ltd - Says Marwyn Funds successfully tendered 98.2% of Zegona Communications PLC shareholding, generating GBP45.4 million attributable to the ordinary shares and GBP6.7 million attributable to the company's realisation shares. The company has already made returns to shareholders in excess of the 50% of net capital gains in accordance with ordinary share distribution policy and as such no cash return is due to shareholders from the Zegona tender offer, it notes.
IN BRIEF: N Brown weighs return to payouts as interim earnings double

N Brown Group PLC - Manchester-based digital-only retailer of clothing and footwear - Considering resumption of dividend payments following strong trading in the first half of its financial year ended August 28. Pretax profit doubles to GBP28.2 million from GBP14.1 million a year before, following a focus on profitable growth. Despite the success, the Jacamo brand owner says there would not be an interim dividend, as with the prior year.
TRADING UPDATES: Harbour prices notes; Lekoil nears audit completion

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Harbour Energy PLC - FTSE 250-listed North Sea-focused oil and gas company - Prices October 2026 USD500 million five year senior notes at 5.50%. Harbour Energy intends to use the gross proceeds to repay in full and cancel its Shell junior facility, partially repay drawings under its senior secured reserves-based lending facility and for transaction fees and expenses. "Nevertheless, in the past months, members of the investment management team have engaged directly with many of you on AVI's activist campaign. This misguided campaign has distracted the investment manager's time and proved to be a drain on resources," company adds.
Thruvision Grp Share News

IN BRIEF: Thruvision revenue to fall; expects strong October sales. IN BRIEF: Thruvision non-executive Amos buys 100,000 shares. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. TRADING UPDATES: Crimson Tide revenue up, Thruvision expects decline. (Sharecast News) - X-ray manufacturer Thruvision experienced a "weak" second half in both its...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
IN BRIEF: Robert Walters ups forecast on promising UK jobs market

Robert Walters PLC - London-based recruitment firm - Raises profit guidance for full year to be "comfortably" ahead of previous forecast signalled. Net fee income for the third quarter ended September 30 was up 26% to GBP91.8 million from GBP72.8 million a year before. Growth was strongest across the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for 48% of group income. Trading continues to be strong across all of its major regions, the company states.
Ruffer Inv. Co. Share News (RICA)

Ruffer Investment Co Ltd - closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey - Reports net asset value per share on June 30 of 281.32 pence, up from 245.81p posted the year before. Says the share price of 287p, represents a 2.0% premium to NAV. The company declares full-year dividend of 1.90p, up from 1.85p paid the year before.
Share Price Information for Edenville (EDL)

IN BRIEF: Edenville Energy says production ramping up at Rukwa project. (Sharecast News) - Edenville Energy updated the market on its Rukwa Coal Project in south west Tanzania on Wednesday, reporting that after its £2.475m capital raise in May, it had been focussed on preparing the site to meet expected demand for Rukwa coal.
TRADING UPDATES: Galliford signs LHC deal; Polarean turned down by FDA

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Provident Financial PLC - Bradford-based subprime lender - Accepts GBP71.5 million in tender offer of 7% 2023 notes. Says now GBP103.5 million outstanding. Previously says proceeds from the notes offering will go towards the repayment of debt and strengthening the capital base of the company.
Playtech agrees to sell Finalto to Gopher Investments for $250m

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has entered into an agreement to sell its Finalto financial trading division to Gopher Investments for US$250m in cash. The agreement brings an end to an extensive sale process, which culminated last month in Playtech shareholders voting against the proposed sale of Finalto for $210m to a Consortium led by Israeli private investment firm Barinboim Group.
Gopher Nabs Playtech’s Financial Trading Unit in $250mn Deal

Gambling technology giant Playtech confirmed on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to offload its financial trading unit, Finalto, to Gopher Investments in a $250 million cash deal. News about the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, emerge after Playtech investors rejected...
The British shares tipped for the biggest gains – and those forecast to slump

A single professional stock analyst's view – no matter how well they are paid – is far from a foolproof guide as to whether a share is worth buying or selling. But taking the views of the City’s investment research houses in aggregate, to capture the wisdom of the crowd, can offer DIY investors a more valuable insight into which stocks to trade.
Sunday share tips: Supreme, Harworth

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column touted shares of Supreme to its readers, telling them that the best still lay ahead for the discount retailer. It also highlighted the "formidable energy and drive" of its boss, Sandy Chadha. Founded over 30 years before, Supreme now turned...
London midday: Stocks little changed ahead of US payrolls

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed by midday on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,084.63. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "US employers are expected to have added...
IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 October 2021 it purchased through Merrill Lynch International the following number of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 1,642.4262 per share:. Aggregated information of ordinary shares purchased today according to each trading venue:. Following the above transaction, the...
5 Buy-Rated, Scorching-Hot Stocks All Trading Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
TRADING UPDATES: Marlowe buys; Galliford snaps up nmcn's Water unit

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Coca-Cola HBC AG - FTSE 100-listed Swiss-based soft drinks bottler - Completes 30% stake buy in Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffe Vergnano SpA. The financial details of the deal, via whollyowned subsidiary CC Beverages Holdings II BV, were not disclosed. "Caffe Vergnano is one of the oldest coffee roasters in Italy offering a truly premium, high-quality coffee that represents Italian heritage and authenticity at its best. As part of this deal, Coca-Cola HBC has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Caffe Vergnano's products in Coca-Cola HBC's territories outside of Italy," company says.
