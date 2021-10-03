CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

All Britain's electricity to be green by 2035 - The Times

 5 days ago

Renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported on Sunday. investments in renewable and nuclear energy as Britain faces a. crisis from rising fuel prices, the report added. (Adds details, background)Oct 3 (Reuters) - British Airways is set to reverse its decision to scrap short-haul flights from Gatwick airport, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3Fcs3VH on Sunday.Executives of trade union Balpa will take a new pay...

The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

BoE's Bailey says inflation above target is concerning- Yorkshire Post

England's target of 2.0 percent is very concerning and it has to. be managed to prevent it from becoming permanently embedded, the. becoming permanently embedded because that would obviously be. very damaging," Bailey was quoted as telling the newspaper. London; Editing by Sandra Maler) Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Gas price spike will add £29bn to UK electricity bills next year, analysis finds

UK households and businesses will pay almost three times as much for electricity next year compared to government forecasts made just months ago, putting huge strain on household budgets and the wider economic recovery, according to new analysis.The UK’s total spend on electricity will rise by £29bn to £47.5bn due to a massive spike in gas prices, the energy think tank Ember calculated. Ember said the figures underline how important it is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.Its report, shared exclusively with The Independent, used forward prices for electricity through 2022 to calculate that electricity will cost...
TRAFFIC
Life Style Extra

UK starting pay jumps by most on record as staff shortages bite - survey

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British employers increased pay. for new staff by the most since at least the 1990s, according to. a survey that will be studied by the Bank of England as it tries. to assess how persistent the recent jump in inflation might be. The Recruitment and...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks lose momentum as US jobs report nears

(Alliance News) -Â London stocks lost steam as Friday's session progressed with jitters setting in ahead of a key US labour market update. "The US central bank has been adamant about needing confirmations of an improving job market and today's report could seal the deal for the bank to announce upcoming QE tapering in the next meeting that will be held in November," said Walid Koudmani, market analyst at XTB.
MARKETS
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Insulate Britain protestors block traffic and emergency services on M25 and major London roundabout

Protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked a junction of the M25 motorway and a major road in central London, sparking fury among motorists as emergency services vehicles were obstructed.The climate activists said about 40 demonstrators are sitting on the road at junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, and on the A501 at Old Street roundabout.The group was set up with the ambition of improving the quality of UK homes - something they say is “fundamental to achiev[ing] the British Government’s climate change, fuel poverty and water reduction targets”.The protests have provoked much furore social media after images...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Business Secretary: Renewables will shield households from soaring gas bills

Consumers will be better insulated from erratic gas prices as wind and solar power start providing more energy to the UK’s households, the Business Secretary has said.Kwasi Kwarteng said that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.“The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” he told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK.We will use the wealth of Britain's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by almost one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April. It would mean the cost of gas and electricity for the average home is around £1,660 per year.The unprecedented...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rising costs and tax leave businesses with ‘damp spirit’, says CBI chief

A “September damp spirit” replaced “August ambition” among business leaders in the face of rising costs, the head of the CBI has said.Tony Danker told a CBI-run online event on Thursday that businesses had been “infuriated by the tone” of the Government which at times seemed to accused them of preferring cheap migrant labour to paying higher wages.He said: “I’ve had calls from members all week with exactly one point which is, ‘Really? We’re doing this now? We’re not rolling up our sleeves to sort these problems?’”However, he described the events of the last fortnight as “peak politics” that...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Boris Johnson to announce plan for green electricity by 2035

Boris Johnson will announce that all of Britain's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035 in his speech at Conservative Party conference this week. The Prime Minister will use his address in Manchester to commit to investment in nuclear and renewable energy to reduce the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels such as gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 for seventh time

Police said some of the group glued their hands to the road’s surface. Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the M25 for a seventh time on Wednesday morning. The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, at around 7.30am on Wednesday morning. Some of the group glued their...
U.K.
moneyandmarkets.com

Europe’s Green Energy Challenge: Not All Renewable Stocks Are Equal

I’ve said many times that green energy is the future. But it isn’t the future anymore. It’s the here and now. Energy infrastructure investment by institutional investors topped $31 billion last quarter. And of that amount, 65% went to renewable energy. Only 8% went to conventional energy projects, with much of the rest going to hybrid projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Insulate Britain demonstrators block M25 for sixth time

Insulate Britain protesters have caused disruption on the M25 for the sixth time in a fortnight. Activists from the group formed a roadblock on the slip road at junction 14 near Heathrow on Monday morning. Between 30 and 40 protestors arrived at around 8am and have been moved to the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Royal Mail aiming to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail has launched a drive to recruit around 20,000 seasonal workers to help with the Christmas post and increasing amounts of online shopping.Temporary jobs will be available from the end of October to early in the new year, with Parcelforce also looking for seasonal drivers and other workers.Around 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England with 1,800 in Scotland 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.Being part of delivering Christmas is a brilliant experience and one that we know offers lots of opportunities for employment and engagement in...
ECONOMY

