 7 days ago

Associated Press Florida Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook...

News From Around Florida

Nassau County Sheriff Office Deputy’s Organs Donated to Five People, Including Baby. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced that fallen Deputy Joshua Moyers donated organs to five people, including a baby. According to the sheriff’s office, the organs donated included a liver, pancreas, lungs given to two different people and a kidney.
Where to Live in Riverview, Florida

Riverview, Florida is one of the fastest-growing areas in Tampa Bay and for many reasons. So if you are looking to move to Riverview, it's important to do some research to find the best places to live in Riverview for you. The Riverview area is ripe and perfect for first-time...
Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Florida space industry is booming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians in the North-Eastern part of the state were startled Thursday night by a sonic boom produced as a Space X capsule returned to Earth. Question: “Should we expect to see more instances like that?”. “All of those old abandoned launch pads from way back in...
Wildlife Wednesday: Florida sharks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many different types of sharks live on the Florida coast line. In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us how to identify them based on their teeth. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Florida Blue Alert: What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Sunday, cellphones across Florida flashed a notification not everyone is used to seeing: Blue Alert. If you were confused by it, you are not alone. A Blue Alert notification signals when a law enforcement officer is hurt or killed on duty at the hands of someone who could still harm the public.
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Florida

A glance at some numbers of note entering Saturday's matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida Gators... 2 - Florida quarterbacks have rushed for more than 100 yards in a game this season. Anthony Richardson had 160 against Florida Atlantic, and Emory Jones posted 144 against Tennessee. 4-0 -...
The great techxodus to Florida

A phenomenon is taking hold in the United States called the Great Resignation. You might have heard of it — in May 2021 alone, 3.6 million employees quit their jobs. But while this onslaught of job abandonment was foreshadowed by shifting attitudes throughout the pandemic, few companies took notice. A year of isolation gave many employees the time and space to reevaluate their options and priorities, and for many this illuminated their discontentment with their jobs.
Cost of Living in Orlando, Florida

Orlando is a beautiful city in Central Florida, also known as the Sunshine State. It serves as the county seat of Orange County and is the central city in the Orlando metropolitan area, which has more than 2.5 million residents. Orlando’s economy is heavily impacted by tourism as the city...
Stormy Saturday In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a cloudy Saturday morning in South Florida but more sun is expected to break through the cloud cover later in the morning. That bit of sunshine will help to fire up storms, first impacting the Southwest Florida Coast and the Everglades. Then, storms will track towards the east coast into Miami-Dade and Broward beginning at 2 pm. Scattered storms are expected through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance for isolated strong to severe storms. South Florida remains to the south of a stalling cold front this weekend. So, another stormy afternoon is possible on Sunday. Drier air will arrive on Monday and last through Tuesday. Tropical moisture returns by midweek. Also, warm temperatures are in the forecast every afternoon with highs near 90 degrees this Saturday and Sunday. Then the upper-80s through the new week.
Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
Haunted Pensacola, Florida

The top 5 spookiest locations in Pensacola with haunted pasts. Spooky Hands on a BeachPhoto by Daniel Jensen on Unsplash. Pensacola, Florida, is one of the oldest locations that exist in the United States. In 1559, it was established by Don Tristan de Luna and Spanish settlers, making it America’s First Settlement. With a city as old as this, it makes sense that some ghostly tales and folklore surround the area.
Black Gold Seized By CBP Officers In South Florida

When you hear the term black gold, you may think of crude oil, but when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found black gold being smuggled into South Florida, it was literally gold, painted black to avoid detection. Katie Johnston reports.
Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
7News bids farewell to anchor Diana Diaz after 23 years

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 23 years, the 7News family is saying goodbye to Today in Florida anchor Diana Diaz as she starts a new chapter of her life. Thursday marks her last day on air. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not...
