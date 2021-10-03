Penn State Market Report: Jahan Dotson, Brent Pry among blue-chip stocks

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has released his latest draft analysis, and has Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson ranked as the No. 8 overall choice on his board. So far this season Dotson has 27 receptions for 362 yards, including four touchdowns. The senior also has yet to drop a targeted pass during this season. Dotson is eligible for another season at Penn State due to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA’s to make up for the COVID-19 shortened season, so his entry in the draft is yet to be determined.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO