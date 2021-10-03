Penn State Market Report: Jahan Dotson, Brent Pry among blue-chip stocks
Stock going up: 1. WR Jahan Dotson. The only remaining plateau is national recognition, and that’s coming. 2. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry. The “other,’’ Penn State coordinator is painting a masterpiece. 3. P/K Jordan Stout. The field-position edge he creates has become a constant. He threw is a 50-yard FG Saturday. One of Penn State’s five most valuable players so far. 4. DT P.J. Mustipher. Showed mobility and playmaking skills, in addition to anchoring the middle. 5. LB Brandon Smith. Huge talent and big hitter - he took out a quarterback Saturday - starting to minimize mistakes.lancasteronline.com
