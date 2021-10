After last night’s 7-2 win over the Phillies, the Braves lead is four and a half games with five left on the schedule. The magic number is 1. They haven’t clinched the division, so there was not a champagne celebration in the clubhouse after the game (that is coming in the next day or two). But we can all rejoice; you have my permission to go ahead and celebrate with your beverage of choice.

BASEBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO