CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jonathan Gannon's Defense Shredded Again

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jC4iX_0cG7HR3x00

PHILADELPHIA – Other teams have stopped the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

The Eagles simply could not. Their defense gave up touchdowns on six of KC’s offensive possessions. That adds up to 42 points, which was more than enough to send Philadelphia to its third straight loss, 42-30, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have some explaining to do when he talks to reporters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, with the loss still smarting, the players didn’t seem to know how it could allow 40-plus points for a second straight week while surrendering 838 total yards combined in Sunday’s defeat and the 41-21 pounding by the Dallas Cowboys last Monday.

There were just no answers for surrendering 200 yards rushing with an average of 6.3 yards per run like the Chiefs put up.

It gets uglier. The defense has given up 58 first downs the past two weeks while the Chiefs went 9-for-10 on third downs a week after the Cowboys went 6-for-12 on third down.

Even head coach Nick Sirianni was stumped and said he will need to watch tape of the game.

“We just have to find what we need to do,” said cornerback Darius Slay, who had five tackles. “I just try to play my hardest, whatever call [Gannon] gives, I just give it my all and compete, but we just have to go back to the table and figure this out.”

Added defensive tackle Javon Hargrave: “We just got to get better. I don’t really know, I haven’t looked at the film yet, so we’re going to go look and try to get better.”

The Chiefs are very talented, yes., but there’s no reason an NFL team should allow touchdowns on six of seven possessions and 200 yards rushing.

Patrick Mahomes also threw five touchdown passes a week after Dallas’ Dak Prescott had three.

“They got a lot of good players,” said head coach Nick Sirianni of the Chiefs, referencing as well Andy Reid and his OC Eric Bieniemy.

“That was a tough challenge for our defense. You're always going to look - when a team rushes for that many yards, you're always going to look at that and say, ‘We got to stop the run on that.’ That's going to always be the first emphasis.

“I obviously need to watch the tape on a lot of that. A lot of times I'm looking down at my play sheet to see what I'm going to call next. I'll have a better answer for you. Any time you rush that many yards, you know you are going to have to improve in that area.”

The problems are likely a mix of scheme and personnel, because, what else could it be?

This may even be maybe more personnel-related.

Certainly, losing Brandon Graham hasn’t helped matters, but defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was nowhere to be found on the stat sheet or in the postgame interview room. He was shut out too in Atlanta and at Dallas. Cox has four tackles. His last sack was Dec. 13, 2020, against the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan Kerrigan has played more than 100 snaps and hasn’t made a single tackle.

The rookies, Milton Williams and Tarron Jackson, are still works-in-progress, getting on-the-job training.

At this point, personnel cannot be fixed until the offseason, so Gannon is going to have to go back to the drawing board and determine what his players do best and adjust his scheme.

“We have to find a way to clean it up,” said safety Anthony Harris. “Get on the film, continue to come in with the right attitude, continue to take to coaching and continue to self-evaluate each player, each coach, figure out how we can come together, be on the same page continuously and find a way to execute and be able to get wins and what that looks like.

“In terms of scheme in terms of eliminating rushing yards, giving up explosive plays creating turnovers things like that.”

The Eagles' defense had one interception, the first of the season, getting it from linebacker Eric Wilson. That was the only time in the game a KC drive didn’t end in a touchdown.

“Nobody likes losing, so I feel the same way with one loss as I do with three (in a row),” said Slay. “(Bleep) sucks. We just trying to get in that win column. That’s an important column and I need to get that taste out of my mouth. It tastes nasty, so go find something, get some orange juice spray down there.”

It’s going to take much more than an OJ spritz to get this defense right, especially with Tom Brady due on Oct. 14.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Eagles#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed. On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”. Wilson has played well through three games, but it...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
493
Followers
612
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy