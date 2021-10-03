CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-Half Goals from Mensi, Donaldson Carry Women’s Soccer to 2-0 Win at Holy Cross

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. – The goal framework denied Claire Mensi not once but twice in the first half, but Bucknell's senior co-captain found her goal from the penalty spot early in the second period, sending the Bison on the way to a 2-0 Patriot League victory at Holy Cross on Sunday afternoon.

