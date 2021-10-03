Mr. Larry Kenneth Landers, age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with lung and heart disease. Larry was born in Rome, GA on September 10, 1947, son of late James Middleton "Lanky" Landers and the late Vivian Wilson Landers. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Marvin Herbert Landers and James Ladelle Landers. Larry graduated from Armuchee High School in 1965 and served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. He worked for and retired from Georgia Power Company, having 33 years with the company, with most of those years spent at Plant Bowen in the electrical maintenance department. Larry was a Mason belonging to Floyd Springs Lodge #167 F. & A. M. and he received his 50th year pen and apron in March 2019. In retirement, Larry enjoyed estate sales and working on his family history. Survivors include his wife of 49 years of marriage, Mary Ann Young Landers; daughter, Melinda Leigh Carter (Allan); three grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, father-in-law and mother-in-law, John C. and Betty Young; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard and Bro. David Reece officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 12:00pm until the service hour, with social distancing guidelines being followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.