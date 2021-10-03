WMU hockey opens season with a 3-1 exhibition win over Ohio State

Western Michigan hockey opened up its 2021 campaign with a 3-1 victory against Ohio State in an exhibition Saturday. The game started slow from both sides until Western Michigan went on the power play after an elbowing penalty on Ohio State’s Tate Singleton seven minutes into the game. WMU capitalized off the man advantage with a power play goal by Ethen Frank 7:37 into the game. The goal was assisted by Drew Worrad and Michael Joyaux.