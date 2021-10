The La Salle seniors weren’t even freshmen the last time the Explorers beat their Catholic League Red Division archrival St. Joseph’s Prep. On Saturday, the Explorers, PhillyVoice’s No. 1-rated team in the area, get a chance to snap that the current nine-game skid against Prep when the two area powerhouses meet at 3 p.m. at Franklin Field. The last time La Salle (5-0) beat Prep (2-1) was on Nov, 21, 2015. The Explorers won, 29-28, in the Catholic League Red Division championship. Since then, Prep has rolled nine-straight times (63-35, 35-14, 28-14, 17-3, 49-12, 23-13, 44-13, 52-7 and 38-14). As the scores indicate, hardly any of those games were close, with La Salle being outscored 349-125 overall (38.7 points per game for Prep to La Salle’s 13.8).

